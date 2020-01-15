A woman and her daughter stunned residents of Siaya County after attempting to sell blood in a bid to raise school fees.

The 14-year-old girl, identified as Agnes Akoth, scored 380 marks in last year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE).

She was selected to join Ng’iya Girls High School but her mother, Rose Akinyi Odhiambo, has been unable to raise the required school fees to secure her admission.

On Monday, as other Form 1 students were reporting to school, Akoth and her mother were at the Siaya County Referral Hospital ready to sell their blood.

According to Citizen Digital, the hospital informed them blood could not be donated for a fee.

Speaking to reporters, Ms Akinyi said she sought help from countless offices after the KCPE results were released but nothing was forthcoming. She said only one well-wisher had promised to pay the girl’s fees for the first term.

Akinyi added that even with the little help, she was struggling to raise money to shop for personal effects.