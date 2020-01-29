Following the resurgence of Al-Shabaab attacks in the last two months, the government has revived its security strategy across the northeastern region.

Speaking to the press in Garissa County on Monday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i said the Nyumba Kumi structure will be reintroduced in Wajir, Mandera and Garissa counties.

“We are going to reactivate peace committees and introduce a structure of how information will be shared within the security agencies,” said the CS.

Dr Matiang’i added that intelligence gathering will start from the lowest level of assistant chiefs up to the county commissioners.