Following the resurgence of Al-Shabaab attacks in the last two months, the government has revived its security strategy across the northeastern region.
Speaking to the press in Garissa County on Monday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i said the Nyumba Kumi structure will be reintroduced in Wajir, Mandera and Garissa counties.
“We are going to reactivate peace committees and introduce a structure of how information will be shared within the security agencies,” said the CS.
Dr Matiang’i added that intelligence gathering will start from the lowest level of assistant chiefs up to the county commissioners.
“We will be having regular meetings with the chiefs and assistant chiefs across this region,” he said.
Further, the State will deploy additional resources in the counties to provide adequate security, said Dr Matiang’i.
Garissa Governor Ali Korane welcomed the summoning of all chiefs from the region saying it demonstrated the seriousness of the threats the counties are facing.
“Such a meeting was last convened in 1985 during the district focus on rural development. We are united in the fight against the common enemy that has become a threat to our development,” said Korane.
Matiang’i also thanked the governors from the region saying they have showed commitment in the fight against terrorism.