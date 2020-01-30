A driver of a public service vehicle is set to face murder charges after running over a traffic police officer on the Eastern Bypass Tuesday.

According to reports, Edward Njoroge was carrying unidentified plastics when he was flagged down by Officer Peter Lukote at around 4 pm.

Lang’ata OCPD Gregory Mutiso said the officer asked the motorist to hand over his driver’s license. The driver allegedly refused and a tussle ensued as the officer held on to the door handle of the matatu.

The suspect then drove off, running over the police officer who had slipped and fallen on the road.

Unknown to the suspect, a vehicle attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations had been parked near the scene and a pursuit ensued.

The driver was finally arrested in Kikuyu and is set to be arraigned at the Milimani law courts today.

The officer succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at the Nairobi West Hospital.

A post-mortem examination conducted at the Montezuma Monalisa Funeral Home confirmed that the officer died from multiple injuries caused by blunt-force trauma.