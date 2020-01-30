Award-winning gospel disc jockey Karumba Ngatia alias DJ Krowbar is counting weeks if not months to becoming a father again.

The KTN TV host and his wife Wanjiru Karumba are expecting their third child together. They broke the news via Instagram on Wednesday, thanking God for expanding their family.

“Wadau and wadauett, tuko na mgeni njiani… Jina ndio tunatafuta… in the meantime bariki mwene amembeba. @wanjiru_karumba this is going to be your best pregnancy yet in Jesus name…” wrote Krowbar.

On her part, Wanjiru said they will be hosted on KTN’s ‘Tukuza’ show on Sunday where they will reveal more, having spent about three years in Cape Town.

“See God!!!😍😍😍💕💕…. when He restores, He does it with an exclamation mark!!! On Sunday @djkrowbar and I will be sharing our Testimony on @ktntukuza premier show, be sure to tune in!!! #AnsweredPrayer #ButGod#Restored #Noseasonispermanent. 💃🏾💕💕”

This comes as Krowbar, Anthony Ndiema, Stella Kareo and Deejay G-jo prepare to premiere a new gospel show dubbed ‘Sunday Best’ on KTN and KTN Burudani TV.