As earlier promised, Coast-based KTN journalist Tobias Chanji has dropped his highly anticipated love song weeks after he proposed to his girlfriend, Madison.

Earlier this month, the journalist said he was shooting the video for the song titled ‘Why Pay Love with Hate’ when he asked the Newcastle-born for her hand in marriage. He promised to release the song on his birthday which finally came to pass on Tuesday, January 28.

“It is my birthday. Well, several things happened to me this year…One of them is the following music video and an upcoming international movie. The only gift I will appreciate from you guys on this special day is like, subscribe and share the video… thanks,” he wrote on Instagram.

Chanji said he composed the song after a nasty breakup with a former lover that nearly pushed him to take his own life.

“I had a very nasty break up last year that nearly pushed me to commit suicide twice,” said Chanji as he explained how Madison warmed his heart after he set his eyes on her at an airport in Dubai.

“Madison had not had it easy with her previous partner too. I was to shoot the video and she asked if she can tag along. I took advantage of the shoot and proposed. What a nice feeling.”

Check out ‘Why pay love with Hate’ below but don’t get your hopes high. Singing is just not for everybody. Cool video though.