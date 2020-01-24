A four-night sexcapade ended in tears for a city woman who had hosted her partner in her house last weekend.

Stella Wanjiru alleges that Peter Gitau stole Sh58,000 from her house in Sanasana area of Nairobi’s South B estate on January 18.

According to reports, the pair parted ways in the morning after four nights of passion only for Stella to realise later in the evening that her safe box had been broken into and the money stolen.

She reported that she spotted a padlock dangling from the safe.

Ms Wanjiru reported the theft at Industrial Police station naming Gitau as the prime suspect because he was the only one in her house with her.

Gitau, a 42-year-old casual labourer from Kiambu, was arraigned before Makadara law courts Wednesday on theft charges.

He pleaded not guilty and was freed on a cash bail of Sh50, 000. Senior Principal Magistrate Melissa Opondo set the hearing date on May 14.