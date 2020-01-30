Kiambu deputy governor James Nyoro will on Thursday morning be sworn in as the new Kiambu governor.

This follows the removal from office of Ferdinand ‘Baba Yao’ Waititu by the senate on Wednesday evening.

Waititu was impeached a few months ago by Kiambu MCAs, and it was up to the senate to confirm his removal. This they did by voting along Tanga Tanga/BBI lines.

The governor had been charged on three counts: gross misconduct, abuse of office and engaging in corruption.

For the first charge, 27 voted guilty vs only 10 who did not.

For the second and third charge, 28 voted to impeach vs 11 who did not.

Hours later, Government printer published a gazette notice acknowledging the removal from office.

This morning, the Judiciary stated that High Court judge John Onyiego would swear in James Nyoro as the new Kiambu governor. That’s less than 24 hours after the impeachment.

Waititu has promised to proceed to court, but most lawyers seem to agree that impeachment is a political process not a legal one.