Levis Otieno Rabah’s secondary school education is now fully catered for after the student reported to school last week with only 2 bars of soap.

The Kanga High School student made headlines after his ‘back to school’ picture went viral, prompting wellwishers to come to his rescue. Among them was radio personality Jalang’o who was able to mobilize and raise 4 years’ worth of school fees for the needy student.

Last Tuesday, Jalas was seeking about Sh212, 000(53K per year), and he was able to raise the amount through the help of Governor Hassan Joho, Akothee, Jared Otieno, and Trippy go Tours.

The Milele FM presenter flew to Kisumu yesterday to deliver the fees and a whole term’s shopping courtesy of Quickmart Kenya.

“Off to Kanga High school to finish the story of Levin Rabah! The boy who reported with two bar soaps. With me is his 4 years school fees and whole term shopping! So we fly to Kisumu 45mins then drive to Migori county through Kisii. That’s 2hrs away. I will be at Kanga God willing at 3 pm latest.

“We also plan to visit the mum in the village then drive back to Kisumu for 8 pm flight. I want to thank everyone who was part of this amazing story. The teacher who took the photo and shared it, the Principal who despite everything still admitted the student. I want to thank everyone who contributed through the school Paybill Number. I want to send personal thank you to @joho_001, Big thank you to @quickmartkenya, @trippygotours, @akotheekenya, Boss Jared Otieno who all came in handy to ensure that this journey is complete,” said Jalas.

The radio presenter said he will continue his philanthropic drive on Wednesday with a visit to Gertrude Hospital.

“Once we have finished this Journey, On Wednesday I will be visiting Baby Andy Murithi Who is still at Getrude Hospital , so far we have been able to raise more than 300k for baby Andy. We will achive this!! Together we will do more! Lets not wait for anyone to help, we can hold each others hand and change one life at a time. If we can help 1 person per week then this Year will just be good! God bless you. Follow @Jalango_Foundation.”