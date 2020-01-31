Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen says he is not a defender of corrupt leaders even as he opposed the removal from office of Ferdinand Waititu.

According to the Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, the verdict by the Kiambu Senate to approve Waititu’s impeachment was a violation of the law.

He argued that there was no credible evidence to implicate the former Kiambu Governor.

“There was no credible evidence that was presented to prove the charges that were leveled against governor Waititu,” Murkomen said during an interview at Kiss FM on Thursday.

“For Kiambu MCAs to pass the impeachment motion against Waititu they needed at least 62 members to vote on the motion which did not happen.”

Murkomen also refuted claims that he is a defender of corruption.

“I am not against the fight against corruption but what I am against is the weaponisation of a good cause. We should not fight corruption using corrupt means,” Murkomen told Kamene Goro and Andrew Kibe.

He cited the defence of Taita Taveta Governor Granton Samboja as proof that the fight against corruption is subjective.

“When it was the case of Samboja, we saw a very spirited or as I would say violent defence of the governor by the other political divide. Why am I not given credit for being the vice-chair of the committee that voted for the impeachment of Governor Wambora?” Murkomen posed.

The Senator added that Kenyans should judge him in a year or so to see that he has been right all along with regards to the fight against corruption.