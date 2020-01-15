Apparently, Otile Brown was never interested in Vera Sidika, and it was the socialite who chased after the singer.

Otile finally dropped the bombshell during an interview on Wasafi FM, denying that Vera helped catapult his music career. According to the musician, he had a name in the music scene before dating Vera.

“There is nothing to hide right now we are not together at the end of the day. She is happy with her guy and I’m doing my own things at the end of the day. Kile naweza sema ni kwamba mimi ni msanii ambaye nilikuwa nafanya vizuri kabla Vera.

“Sitaki kusema hii and this will sound funny ni swali uliloniuliza so I just have to come clean lazima nijibu ulivyoniuliza. Mimi sikuwahi mtongoza Vera. Watu hawajui,” said Otile Brown.

He claimed Vera bombarded him with phone calls but he wouldn’t answer.

“Alinitafuta mwenyewe. Alikuwa ananipigia sana simu na wala nilikuwa sizipokei…Sikuwahi kumtamani kimapenzi wala sikuwahi kumtafuta, yeye ndio alinitafuta. Sina sababu ya kudanganya. Nilikaa kimya kwa muda mrefu sana,” added Otile Brown.

Speaking on why he deleted the song Vera, Otile said that he did it because Vera didn’t like it.

“Shout out Vee. She is my…can we say fre-nemy,” Otile said.