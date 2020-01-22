Sailors are arguably the hottest hitmakers in the country at the moment but their journey hasn’t been a walk in the park.

Each of the five-member music group struggled with odd jobs to make ends meet before they found their big break in music. For instance, Miracle Baby was a street urchin before he landed a job as a morgue attendant.

“Nikiwa myoung nilikuwa chokosh halafu nikaanza kudu kwa mortuary kuwaosha. After that nikaanza kuuza mawe pale ndederu ndio maana mi nikipiga ngoma na energy sitaki kurudi huko walai. Ni kubaya,” Miracle Baby told presenter Antoneoul during an interview.

The fast-rising Gengetone star, who doubles up as a Reggae show presenter at Inooro TV, was also a Kikuyu stand-up comedian.

Qoqosjuma, the hype man of the group, revealed that he used to make hair and do comedy. Shalqido was a matatu tout while Masilver used to work as a construction worker, otherwise locally known as ‘Mtu wa Mjengo’.

The ‘Wamlambez’ hitmakers have a new song out dubbed ‘Ni Tekenye’ with songbird Nadia Mukami.