Huddah Monroe was addicted to one-night stands when she was younger, an experience which she claims makes her ideal for marriage.

The petite sex symbol, who has been opening about her controversial past in recent times, confessed that she never slept with the same man twice when she was in her early 20s.

Posting via Instastories, she wrote: “There is a time at 21, I was a one-night stand addict. I never slept with a nigga twice! Never exchange numbers and if you see me in public pass me like we never met or I will embarrass you… Oh good old days. I’m almost 30 now! So many things disgust me now!”

At the same time, the ‘Huddah Cosmetics’ CEO hinted that she is now done with that ‘h*e phase’ and is prepared to settle down and have 5 children.

“I know my husband is watching this. The Best woman to marry is Me! Madam Alhuda. Let me blow my own trumpet! I have seen it all. I’m ready to be the mother of your 5 Kids,” said Huddah.

She went on to add: “All these old women with young boys. I blame their youth days, they did not enjoy life ! I dated a Chinese, Indian, (He used to drive a Maruti) Senegalese, Nigerians, KENYANS. At age 21 I was trying male species. Taking my pussy on tour. Now nothing really surprises me! I see a man for who he really is. Not that thing between his legs. I have seen it all. Perfect Wife.”