The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) has been hijacked to craft Odm’s 2022 political line up, Deputy President William has said.

In a Twitter post Sunday morning, Dr Ruto said the BBI has been hijacked by the Raila-led political party to serve its political interests ahead of the next general election.

Without directly pointing a finger, Ruto alluded that after killing NASA, Raila Odinga is now dividing the ruling party Jubilee.

“We accept that Bbi/handshake has been hijacked to craft Odm’s 2022 political line up. Unity/inclusivity pretence & associated squander of public resources should stop.Unity?the opposition (NASA) is already dismembered/dead; now dividing Jubilee. Big4 roll out only way to go,” @WilliamsRuto tweeted.

This comes days after the Deputy President claimed no one was against the BBI report. He, however, claimed that BBI public rallies are a waste of public cash and time.

“We agreed that we look for enough copies of the BBI report so the public can read for themselves and form an opinion on their own. When did it change? Now we are being told that political party leaders should read the report then inform the people about the proposed changes so they can decide for the people. When did it change?” he said.

“Now a new game of political mobilisation has been initiated. What are all these campaigns for? Who do they want to persuade? Is it a way of misusing government resources?”

He continued: “If there are those opposing BBI, let them not hide behind these campaigns. They should come out and say what they are opposed to.”

Ruto spoke during a tour of Vihiga and Bungoma counties.