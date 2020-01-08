A man was arraigned in court Tuesday for allegedly hurling insults at a woman in Nairobi.

David Kigoma Onguyi is said to have shouted insulting words and threatened to beat Nyaboke [other names withheld] on Sunday at the Maasai Market on Taifa Road where she runs a Maasai curio shop.

Reports indicate the insults began after Nyaboke asked Onguyi to settle Sh500 debt that he owed her. A court heard that Onguyi took a customer to Nyaboke’s shop on December 19, 2019, where she bought goods worth Sh500.

The said-customer gave Onguyi the money and asked him to hand it over to Nyaboke but the accused declined to give Nyaboke the money, promising to settle the debt “later in the day”.

On January 5, 2020, an altercation ensued with the accused reportedly calling the complainant dirty. He also claimed Nyaboke was not wearing any underwear and her genitals were stinking.

“Mchafu wewe….hauna suruali na kama uko nayo imetoboka na utafute tissue ujipanguze ukienda kukojoa,” court papers read.

The woman filed a complaint at the Central Police Station leading to Onguyi’s arrest and subsequent arraignment on Tuesday morning.

He appeared at the Milimani Law Courts where he was charged with creating a disturbance in a manner likely to cause breach of peace contrary to Section 95 (1)(b) of the Penal Code.

Three witnesses, including the complainant, testified against the accused.

The suspect denied the charges before Senior Resident Magistrate Mothoni Nzibe, and was released on Sh10, 000 cash bail.

Nzibe set the case hearing date for January 21, 2020.