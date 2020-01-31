TV personality Betty Kyallo gave curious fans a look into some of her vulnerabilities as she opened up about her insecurity, weakness and flaw.

In a Q&A session on Instagram, a fan asked the K24 Weekend news anchor to name her vulnerabilities and how she handles them.

“Your insecurities, weakness, flaws and how you deal with them?” posed the fan.

In her response, the former KTN anchor disclosed that her biggest weakness is love and her insecurity is failing in life. She said she is also quite impatient.

“I fear not making it in life as per my own set goals. Love is my weakness and impatience is my flaw,” said Betty.

A second fan wanted to know how she deals with all the negativity she is usually subjected to.

“How do you manage to deal with all the negative energy dished out to you at times?”

Mama Ivanna responded saying that trolls have never been her problem because she chooses what to take in and rubbishes the rest as noise.

“That’s never my problem. It’s the haters problem. Only I decide what I take in the rest to me is noise. No one puts Betty Down,” wrote Betty.

The mother of one also faced questions about Ivanna’s recovery, her wedding, how she maintains a flat tummy, the worst thing to happen to her and more.

Here are the “receipts”.