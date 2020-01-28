Veteran Genge rapper Jua Cali has addressed concerns by the public that the new wave of Gengetone music is vulgar and a bad influence on the youth.

Jua Cali, who is one of the pioneers of the Genge music genre, noted that Gengetone is Kenya’s own original sound and that it should be should be embraced.

Speaking in an interview with Milele FM on Bangaiza reloaded, Jua Cali said he has been working with the rising stars because it would be wrong for him to criticize them.

“ Lazima watu waunderstand kitu moja, mimi kama msanii especially nlianzisha hii gegnge music, imagine kama mimi ningeturn around nianze kukashifu hawa vijana ingekuwa ni wrong sana. For me ilikuwa humbling sana wao kuita mziki wao gengetone nikama walikuawanatry kuiambia watu mahali influence imetoka,” he explained.

The ‘Ngeli ya Genge’ rapper also noted that the vulgar content in Gengetone music is part of the artistes’ growth process. Citing the highflying Gengetone group Sailors, Jua Cali called for patience saying music content will change in due time.

“Usiexpect msanii mdogo aanze kuimba kuhusu NHIF ama sukari imepanda. Bado wako home. Hii kitu lazima imove natural, polepole tu. The more wataendelea kugrow the more content itachange. Kina sailors wameanza so with time itachange,” said Baba Yao.

The rapper added that he was happy to see Genge music evolving.

“Niko blessed, niko happy kua bado hapa kuona tumeinfluence a whole generation.”

Jua Cali also noted that he wouldn’t mind if his children listened to the music.