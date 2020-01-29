Embattled gospel singer Peter Blessing is now facing a charge of obtaining money from Bahati under false pretenses.

Peter Mwanyalo alias Peter Blessing appeared at the Milimani Law Courts Tuesday where he was charged that on July 4, 2019, and January 5, 2020, at EMB records studios in Nairobi, obtained Sh2, 039, 000 from Kevin Kioko alias Bahati by pretending that he was able to produce music videos with the said EMB.

The court heard that Blessing joined EMB entertainment in July 2017 and was given Sh2,039,000 on the diverse dates in order to continue producing music with the said company.

However, the accused did not deliver as agreed and allegedly pocketed the money. Appearing before Magistrate Martha Mutuku, Peter Blessing pleaded not guilty.

The court released the accused person on Sh500,000 bond and Sh200,000 cash bail.

The case will be mentioned on February 11, 2020, at court number 11 (Milimani Law Courts) for a Pre-trial direction and fixing of hearing dates.

Magistrate Mutuku further lifted a warrant of arrest against Blessing after his lawyer Festus Mbati defended argued that they received summons to appear in court on January 22 and not January 23.

Meanwhile, Producer Paulo who was arrested alongside Peter Blessing last week is set to appear in court on Friday.