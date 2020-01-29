Two Nairobi-based activists have moved to court seeking orders to stop the implementation and construction of the JKIA–Westlands expressway.

Rhoda Aoko and Henry Shitanda argue that there was no public participation. They claim that the design negotiations, structures and planning was done in secrecy and in an opaque manner and without the involvement of the members of the public.

“The project as it stands is founded on an illegality and contravenes the fundamental principles and national values of the constitution of Kenya of transparency, openness, involvement of the people and public participation,” court papers read.

In the petition filed at Milimani law courts, the two are suing Attorney General Kihara Kariuiki and Kenya National Highways Authority(KeNHA).

Aoko and Shitanda further claim that on November 21, 2019, they wrote to KeNHA inquiring about the project and requested them to conduct public participation and involve the people but there was no response from the Authority.

“No such notices and dissemination of information relating to the said project were ever made to members of the public or the applicants,” they argued.

President Uhuru Kenyatta launched the project three months ago. It is estimated to cost about Sh65 billion.