Matthew Wahome is one of Kenya’s youngest professional golfers and he has represented the country in a number of international tournaments.

He never had any formal training in the sport but Wahome is also a golf trainer. Wahome picked up golf at the tender age of 8 years old after his parents joined the Mombasa Golf Club in 2004 and has never looked back.

1. Is yours a case of pure natural talent or just keen interest?

I believe my success is the result of consistency and hard work. I practice on and off the golf course every day so that I can improve my skills and achieve my goal of competing at the highest level.

2. How accessible is golf to Kenyan youth? What must one do achieve pro status?

In Kenya, golf is still relatively expensive because one must pay membership fees regularly to be accepted in the various clubs. However, there are programmes such as the Junior Golf Foundation which offer coaching at affordable rates to encourage young people to take up the sport. Also, juniors can get to interact and learn from the pros by attending high profile tournaments such as the Safari Tour where golf clinics are sometimes held to train budding golfers on the basics of the sport.