Tetu Shani is a self-taught percussionist, guitarist, singer and songwriter who describes his sound as a blend of indie rock, Afro-pop and folkloric rhythms from Kenya.

In 2014, he got a scholarship to study Performance at the prestigious Berklee College of Music but he turned it down; “because I wanted to be a part of the musical renaissance happening in Nairobi and to help build up the local music scene”.

Since then he has won a silver medal at the 2017 Global Music Awards, opened for Grammy winner Joss Stone and been featured on CNN African Voices as one of the trendsetters in Africa.

Here are 11 rapid-fire questions with Tetu Shani.