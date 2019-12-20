Star gymnast Wendy Waeni on Thursday could not stop singing the praises of ‘The Kabus’, founders of travel and tours company Bonfire Adventures, Simon and Sarah Kabu.

Taking to her Instagram, the acrobat expressed her undying gratitude to the couple after they awarded her with a certificate of appreciation during Bonfire’s End of Year Awards 2019 at Villa Rosa Kempinski in Nairobi.

Waeni was recognised for her “outstanding service and exceptional commitment” as Bonfire’s brand ambassador for Maasai Mara and Mombasa holiday destinations.

In a heartfelt post, Waeni said the Kabus’ hearts are made of gold.

“When I count my blessings, I count the Kabu’s forty times. @kabusimon Thank you for being a father to me. Thank you for minding my welfare. Thank you for every little thing, I cannot finish counting and mentioning all of them.

“@sarahkabu thank you for being so caring. I am just blessed to know you and to be cared for by you. You are so so so good and your hearts are made of gold. God bless you, and everyone you love and everything you do,” she wrote.

Notably, the Kabus played a big part in assisting Waeni following her shattering revelation on Citizen TV’s Jeff Joinange Live (JKL) in August where she accused her former manager of pocketing money from her performances for the last five years.

Check out photos of Waeni’s holiday at Emayian Luxury Camp in the Mara.