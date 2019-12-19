A woman from Mugai Village in Malava, Kakamega County reportedly took her own life Tuesday, December 17 after her son allegedly stole Sh500.

45-year-old Hanna Mukangai allegedly swallowed poison after the money was stolen and later returned.

According to a report by K24 TV, Mukangai found the money missing from her wardrobe and immediately suspected that her 11 year old last-born child was behind the theft.

Upon asking about the money, the boy and his siblings did not disclose who had stolen her cash. The mother stepped out of the house and returned later to find the money had been placed where it had been stolen from.

It is claimed Mukangai took the money, left the house and went to a nearby shopping centre where she bought pesticide, which she took after returning home.

Her husband, Mulunda Mukangai, said his spouse often complained about their children being “notorious, unruly and disrespectful”.

He said their sons’ behaviour “pushed my wife to her death”.

The body of the deceased was taken to Kakamega County Referral Hospital morgue and investigations launched.