Former secular turned gospel singers, Wahu Kagwi and Size 8, have teamed up in another collaboration dubbed ‘Yesu Ana’.

The pair first worked together in August when they released ‘Power Power’. It divided opinion among fans with some claiming it more secular than gospel.

Months later, and hot on hells of Size 8 welcoming her miracle child, the two celebrity singers have combined to praise God for His blessings.

‘Yesu Ana’ talks of the love, saving grace and mercy of Jesus Christ and is delivered in a light-hearted animated style.

There doesn’t seem to be any complaints this time around, with fans appreciating the song’s message and creative visuals.

Watch ‘Yesu Ana’ below. Rating 7/10.