Radio personality Tina Kaggia helped raise temperatures in this unexpected cold December weather after posing for raunchy photos in a barely-there bikini.

The former Classic FM presenter took to Instagram to show off her curves as she seemingly kickstarted her holiday festivities with a dip in the swimming pool.

Tina, who was recently embroiled in a public spat with ex-husband JB Masanduku, posed in suggestive poses and accompanied one of the pulse racing snaps with a suggestive caption: “Ati Sailors walisema tufanye nini 😎😎😎 Good morning. #aqua #tuesday.”

The image captured Tina bending over on the edge of the pool.

Another snap on her Instatories captured Tina climbing up the swimming pool steps, with her pert derriere on display for all to see.

