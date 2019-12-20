The push and pull between Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and Tob Cohen murder suspect, Sarah Wairimu, has taken another twist with the widow of the slain Dutch businessman seeking Sh500 million from the State.

Ms Wairimu filed a new application at Milimani courts Wednesday seeking an order compelling DCI boss George Kinoti and Director of Public Prosecutions to pay her Sh500 million for damages and potential loss of her Kitisuru home.

She is accusing DCI of illegal seizure and detention of the property.

Through the application filed by her lawyer, Philip Murgor, Sarah Wairimu also wants the DCI head summoned in court to give a detailed account of her matrimonial home.

“We are seeking an order to have Kinoti personally summoned to appear in court to render a full account of the property, including providing a full inventory and steps he has taken to preserve the condition, value of the estate of the deceased…,” she said.

Wairimu says she is the only widow, having lived with Cohen since 1998 and solemnised their marriage on May 30, 2007, in Nairobi.

She also sued the Registrar of Births and Deaths, seeking her husband’s death certificate.

Justice Lydia Achode said Wairimu has to hear from both parties first and set January 15, 2020, for the hearing.