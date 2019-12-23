Benjamin Smith, the global ambassador for luxury drink Hennessy Cognac, recently a pairing dinner in Nairobi.

Smith took attendees through the rich history of the French Cognac that has been in existence for over 250 years. He also shared its long history with Kenya spanning over 100 years since it was first shipped to the country.

Mr Smith talked to Nation.co.ke about the Hennessy affiliation with Kenya that began long before World War 1.

How long have you been the Global Ambassador for Hennessy?

I have been into this particular role for one year now and already I have been into Kenya three times. This shows how important market Kenya is for Hennessy. Before the role I had been working for Hennessy in Australia for 10 years.

Is this what you aspired to do?

Being a global ambassador had always been my dream job. Straight from the University I wanted to work in the Australian wine industry and the pinnacle for me was Moët Hennessy.