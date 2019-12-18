Police have arrested a suspect believed to be behind a fake money printing syndicate that has rocked Eldoret in recent months.

Acting on a tip-off from members of the public, detectives trailed the 34-year-old suspect for days and arrested him in Kiambaa area in Uasin Gishu County on Monday evening.

The suspect was found with fake dollars, pounds and Kenyan Shilling notes valued at over Sh 45 million in his house.

Uasin Gishu County Police Commander Johnstone Ipara said they also seized money-printing machines from the suspect.

Also recovered were briefcases used to carry the bills and a safe box suspected to be used to store the fake notes.

Mr Ipara said officers trailed the suspect through the weekend following a tip-off by members of the public who had complained of increasing cases of fake currency in circulation.

The police boss said the officers have received several cases of dubious transactions involving fake currencies in Eldoret town in recent months.

According to the authorities, the arrest was the third case of fake money printing in the last few months.