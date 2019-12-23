For someone who once lived on the streets of Nairobi for about one month, comedian Oga Obinna has been doing pretty well for himself.

When he is not buying himself or his dad a car, the all-round entertainer can be found buying cars for his baby mama on her birthdays.

Just last month, he bought her a new car and instructed her to give the car he gifted her last year to her mother.

Clearly, the bonafide Jack of all trades and father of several has been making the right money moves. Further proof of this emerged on Sunday, December 22 when Obinna flaunted his beautiful crib in Nyanza.

The Nation FM radio presenter took to Instagram to publish a series of photos of the impressive house in Maseno. For a Luo man, Obinna must have tried with all his might to sound humble as he described the property as a small nest.

“Chilling in my Small Nest😎” he wrote.

The photos