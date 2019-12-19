Kirinyaga County Gender and Youth County Executive Committee Member Lynette Wanjiru Njeru has resigned.

Ms Njeru tendered her resignation on Wednesday, December 18, having served from September last year after her predecessor Judy Kinyua was sacked.

“It is with recognition of the magnitude of responsibility bestowed upon me that I tender my resignation from the office of County Executive Committee member for Gender and Youth effective January 15, 2020,” read her letter.

This comes days after Njeru received a warning letter from Governor Anne Waiguru over what she termed as underperformance.

The governor, in a letter dated December 9, raised concerns over the overall performance of the Gender and Youth docket.

“Given that you are County Executive Committee member responsible for effective and efficient service delivery of your department, I hold you accountable for the overall underperformance,” the letter from Waiguru reads.

The County CEO had given Ms Njeru 7 days to show cause on why disciplinary action should not be taken.

In her resignation letter, the Kirinyaga CeC did not speak on the allegations but expressed her gratitude instead.

“I am eternally grateful to H.E Anne Waiguru for the appointment and supporting the execution of my mandate.”

“I am thankful for the constituency that I have served, I am thankful for their receptiveness, I do not fit the average public servant profile but that notwithstanding, they have been patient, they have listened to me.

“I am grateful that they have accorded me the space and the time to grow and serve them,” she concluded.