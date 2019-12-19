Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha Wednesday released the 2019 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination results.

Buluma Wabuko Tony from Kapsabet Boys High School was the top student after recording an A plain of 87.159 points. Notably, Buluma was among the top candidates in the KCPE exam of 2015 with 433 marks at St. Thomas Aquinas, Nakuru.

CS Magoha said a total of 627 students scored A plain, a significant increase from 315 last year.

“The results show massive improvement compared to what has been witnessed in three years. Our teachers are engaging the candidates better. I can therefore say there was no leakage,” Magoha said.

He said results of 1,309 candidates were canceled due to exam irregularities

Kenya High School emerged top in KCSE 2019 followed by Kapsabet Boys High School and Alliance High School in third position.

Here are lists of the top 10 students and schools in the country:

Buluma Tony Wabuko — Kapsabet Boys (87.159) Barasa Maryanne Njeri– Kenya High School (87.087) Aboge David Odhiambo — Kapsabet Boys (87.080) Anthony Owuor Ochieng — Maseno High School (87.000) Mathuri Natasha Wawira — Kenya High School (86.961) Kizito Ezra Sikuta — Moi High School Kabarak (86.960) Long’ali Chepengat — Alliance High School (86.924) Ndathi Hellen Njoki — Kenya High School (86.914) Siele Chelang’at Aileen — Moi Forces Academy Lanet (86.900) Laura Chelang’at Ruto — St. Brigid’s Girls Kiminini (86.533)

Top 10 schools and the number of grade A plain recorded: