Gospel singer Hopekid, real name Peter Wambua, had a year to forget after a damning sex scandal nearly threatened to end his career.

However, Hopekid is slowly rebuilding his tainted reputation and has been quite busy in and out of the studio. He talked to Buzz about the scandal, his upcoming album, losing lucrative deals and friends, and more.

You’re working on your album, which will be released next year. Does it have a title?

Not yet, but I want to call it My Testimony or Testimony because I’ve gone through a lot. Diamonds or gold have to undergo a tough process and lose a lot of their original properties in order to become precious metals. After the scandal in which DK Kwenye Beat and I were named, I got to a place where I was only getting two phone calls in a day.

I thought a lot about it and felt like it probably meant God was telling me “I need you alone for this next phase, leave the donkeys behind”. Just like Moses at the burning bush. I have to pick 12 or 16 of about 50 tracks to go in the album while the rest will just be released as singles on YouTube.

How did you come to know about the scandal?

I was going at a meeting at True D Pictures offices when the situation first broke out on Twitter. We were all curious to find out who these gospel artistes were because the situation didn’t register with me. Around evening is when DK and I were mentioned as Mr X and Mr Y.

The reason the story escalated fast is because of two things, I believe. In today’s society, it’s hard to go against the girl-child in public even if you have done nothing wrong.