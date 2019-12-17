The wife of celebrated gospel singer Rufftone, Susan Njoki alias Krystal, is gearing up for a sensational return to the music scene.

Rufftone and Krystal have been on a work-related holiday in Dubai where they have been enjoying themselves while shooting a video for her comeback single.

We understand the music video was shot last week at the Burj Al Arab hotel after the pair attended a praise night hosted by Pastor Dill Kumar at Alnoor Centre.

“This is all about Krystal’s comeback. After such a long time, she is relaunching her music career and we are here to shoot her comeback project,” Rufftone told Pulse.

The Award-winning gospel singer also took to social media to pledge his full support for Krystal. He noted that she had sacrificed her music career for their family and it was now time for her to blossom.

“Praise God people, Please help me welcome back my wife Krystal to the music ministry. You see she sacrificed her career to be with the family. That I HONOR and that’s why I am behind her 10,000%” he wrote.

“God has been gracious to her and her time to blossom to the nation’s has come. GO BBY GO!!!!!”