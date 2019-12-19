Kisumu Central Police Station detectives have launched investigations into the mysterious disappearance of executive furniture from the official residence of the County Assembly speaker in Milimani estate.

The missing items are reportedly valued at Sh3 million and include cabinets, executive sofa sets, TV, executive bed and other furniture.

County Assembly acting Clerk Owen Ojuok said the furniture is the property of Kisumu County. He told Citizen Digital that former Speaker Onyango Oloo was supposed to hand them over after the recent court ruling on his impeachment case.

The acting Clerk said Oloo vacated the Speaker’s house the same day the judgment was delivered on December 10.

During the court ruling that upheld his impeachment, Employment and Labour court Judge Justice Nduma Nderi ordered Oloo to return any county assembly property in his possession.

However, a team taking inventory of the Assembly property visited the house located next to Kisumu State Lodge and found the furniture was missing.

A police officer from Kisumu Central Police Station said they had a few leads they were following and would hopefully solve the case soon.

“Yes the county filed the case with us, the investigations are ongoing, and we will inform when there is progress.”

We are not pointing any fingers but this might be the easiest case they will have to solve this year.

Meanwhile, the impeached Oloo said he would appeal the court’s decision.

He had filed a certificate of urgency in September seeking his reinstatement after 42 members of county assembly(constituting 75 percent of the MCAs) passed his impeachment motion.

The ward reps cited an active corruption investigation at the Lake Basin Development Authority against him.

In his petition, Oloo also wanted all the benefits, allowances and privileges he enjoyed as the speaker reinstated. Motive established and stolen furniture case closed.

Justice Nduma Nderi dismissed his application for lack of merit.