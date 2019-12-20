Diageo global Scotch brand ambassador Tom Jones has urged the Kenyan public to partake in alcohol moderately this festive season.

Jones, who was in Kenya to launch the new range of Singleton Single Malt Whiskies, said consumers should not drink to get drunk but to have fun.

“We are not advocating that. We won’t recommend anyone ever to drink to get drunk,” he told Word Is.

“You don’t want to lose control but to enjoy your night with good company, with your friends, and to enjoy good quality drinks.”

After the successful launch of the 12-year-old range in Kenya a few years ago, Diageo recently launched the new range of Singleton Malt Whisky that comes in two variants, 15-year-old and 18-year-old.

“We sold the 12 and it’s Kenya’s best sold single malt. Because it’s been so successful, we decided to bring on the 15- and 18-year-old as well. You can enjoy it with anything. Anyone can enjoy it,” Jones said.

“Nothing gives me more joy than helping people discover more about our history and heritage.”

Jones has worked for Diageo since 2003 and travels the world hosting events to share his unrivaled knowledge of whiskies.