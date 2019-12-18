A dramatic police shootout in Nairobi’s Kayole area left two gunmen dead, an officer nursing injuries and six innocent civilians in hospital in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, December 17, 2019.

Reports indicate police officers were on the trail of the two suspects from Kiambu Road after they had stolen a motor vehicle. At around 1 am Tuesday, police confronted the suspects at the Kayole junction on Kangundo road leading to a dramatic shootout that reportedly lasted for more than 10 minutes.

One of the suspects, the driver of a Toyota Allion they had allegedly stolen, suffered fatal gunshot injuries and died on his seat.

The other suspect, who was armed with an AK-47 assault rifle, crawled out of the bullet-riddled car into the middle of the road and started firing sporadically as he lay down.

The gunman is said to have discharged at least 18 bullets before he was gunned down.

During the shootout, six civilians sustained gunshot wounds and were rushed to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital.

The injured were passersby and boda boda operators who were burning the midnight oil.

In a statement, police said they recovered a gun, ammunition and assorted crude weapons that they believe the suspects used to steal the car.

The injured officer was takwn to hospital for treatment while the bodies of the slain suspects were taken to the City Mortuary.