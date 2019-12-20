The circus show continues. Barely two weeks after he made damning allegations against his ex-girlfriend Noti Flow, rapper Colonel Mustafa is back with some more tea.

Apparently, Mustafa endured a violent relationship with Noti Flow during the two years they were together.

According to Mustafa, the femcee would even bite him but he would do nothing about it.

“Alikua mvilolent alianza kuniuma… nimepigwa meno nina maalama kibao. Alikua ananichapa cz siezi mrudishia cz mi nitaua nikipiga, sasa napiga napiga nini..mimi nitakupiga kivipi mida mida lakini ngumi sikupigi. Mimi nitakupiga usiku tu,” Mustafa told presenter Willy M Tuva.

The former ‘Nairobi Diaries’ actor further disclosed some of the reasons that led to their break up saying Noti Flow never listened to him and was selfish. She never considered Mustafa’s needs and only focussed on what she wanted, he said.

That is not all. Colonel further revealed that Noti stole his Instagram page.

“There’s a time simu yangu ilikua imepotea kama three weeks hivi na tulitumia simu yake kuanza kupost, akaniambia baby baby just put your password here, I’ll be posting for you, I’ll be your admin. Nikasema no problem baby, cz I love you I’ll give you everything, take it,” said Mustafa.

Noti is said to have unfollowed some of Mutafa’s followers and even demanded that he unfollows socialite Pendo.

And because Mustafa could not access his account, Noti changed the password and switched his account into hers calling it Noti Flow’s fans.

Mustafa further reiterated that he is not gay as earlier claimed by Trap King Chrome and Noti Flow.