The December ‘parte after parte’ festivities are in full effect if a case against one Kennedy Otieno Okonji is anything to go by.

Last Sunday, December 15, Mr Okonji treated his friends to food and drinks at a pub in Mathare but was unable to settle the bill of Sh6,000, booking a date with the Makadara Law Courts.

On Tuesday, Okonji was charged with obtaining goods by false pretences.

He is accused of obtaining the goods worth Sh6,020 with intend to defraud Juliet Akinyi who served him and his friends at VIP Lounge by falsely pretending he was in a position to pay later.

The accused denied the charges before Makadara Law Courts Senior Principal Magistrate Angelo Kithinji.

Okonji was freed on a cash bail of Sh20,000. The case will be mentioned on December 27, 2019.