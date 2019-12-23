The position of Manchester United in the championship has become a little better, but far from perfect. There are rumors about the appointment of another coach to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but for now you can bet on the matches of this team after registration and 1xBet login.

The Red Devils proved themselves great in the game against Tottenham, which is coached by famous Jose Mourinho. Marcus Rashford played not less than elegantly, whom Solskjaer unexpectedly placed under the attackers and more to the left. The Englishman scored two important goals and was all over the football field, constantly strengthening the game.

Manchester United have already got out of the middle of the table. So far, however, the form of the team doesn't please the fans, because the Red Devils can either play in a draw against weaker clubs, or win against the strong ones.

Today, the club is counting on young players, but the management is also ready to provide enough funds for transfers to buy the following players:

1. Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund – the Englishman wants to go home to England, and especially to the Premier League, which he considers the best league in the world.

2. Erling Holland from RB Salzburg – the young Norwegian has attracted the attention of all the greats European clubs. Manchester United may be able to lure the football player because the team’s head coach is also from Norway.

3. James Maddison – it will be very difficult and expensive to buy him from Leicester, based on the example of Harry Maguire.

Despite the loss of popularity of the club among star players, many of them still express a desire to get into Manchester United and help the team achieve better results.

In the second-strongest European tournament, Manchester United shows its best, although no one expected the defeat from Astana in the 5th round, even taking into account the performance of the young team.

The Red Devils has already reached the playoffs, where not the strongest clubs have made it, too, so their chances of getting the trophy are quite large. The head coach of the team fears only the clubs from the third places of the Champions League, where this season everyone is very strong.

Of course, we should not forget about Seville, which likes this tournament pretty much. In recent years, the team has been quite confident here. You can bet on Europa League matches after completing login to Betika platform. There are fewer matches left, and the finish is near.