Bongo superstar Ali Kiba has spoken out after Kenyan socialite Lucy Achieng Okoth alias Bridget Achieng claimed they dated.

Addressing the media during the launch of his new song, ‘Chaku’, featuring Christian Bella, Kiba was coy on the alleged relationship but he did acknowledge Acheing’s tattoo of his name.

He noted that Bridget is not the first woman to get a tattoo of his name.

“Mimi nalipokea tu kama fan na sio yeye pekee kuna wengi wamechora tattoo na nishaionaga zamani hio tattoo,” he said.

Kiba’s response came a day after the former ‘Nairobi Diaries’ actress claimed they were together for a year but the relationship never worked out.

Bridget claimed they met because she got the tattoo on her hand out of the love she had for him as a fan. She added that they remain friends and she does not regret the relationship.

“I have more than 10 tattoos and no regrets. I even have for my ex-King Kiba, the one and only, Alikiba. You see kwa relationship kuna ile path unaenda na kunai le mtu mwingine anaenda. So for me, I don’t shusha any man I have been with, that is one thing I’ll not do.

“We had different paths, ana Uswahili mimi nina mambo zangu. Mimi naenda mbio yeye ni mstaarabu pole pole, mimi penye naenda niko focused kabisa mimi ni mtu wa Nairobi. Mimi nikaona sitaweza but you see it was good, we’re still friends….

She went on to say: “Not so long tumeongea kama six months then I met him, one thing led the other and in a span of one year, we were off. I don’t regret being with Kiba, ule ni mtu hata nikiwa 70 years sitamsahau. He was very romantic. But funny thing, niliweka hii tattoo akanitafuta. I was a fan, hio kiuno vile ilikuwa inanenguliwa I was like I have to be part of this project,” said Achieng’.