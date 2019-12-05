Kalasha Awards nominee Joyce Maina is arguably one of the most promising young thespians in Kenya. Besides her acting expertise, Ms Maina is known for her chic fashion sense.

She talks about her style and revealed the 5 items every woman needs in her wardrobe.

Describe your style.

Trendy, urban and a little bit of chic.

Tell us a bit about your fashion journey?

I was a bit of a tomboy growing up. I was actually looking at my baby pictures the other day and noticed I was rarely ever in a dress.

I looked closely and I could see all the scars gotten from my tomboy shenanigans.

How does your work as an actress influence your style?

To be honest, I don’t think it does. I’m aware of my fashion sense; my likes and dislikes, what I feel comfortable in and what I don’t.

But because it’s a character, I never say no to the wardrobe assigned to me during my acting roles. When I play the character, I try to commit 100 per cent to being that person, including how I dress.

But I do end up picking up a few things here and there. Like I wasn’t into wigs and doing my nails until I started playing the role of Collete on Selina (a Kiswahili telenovela on Maisha Magic).

What guides you on how you are going to step out looking?

I try not to let being an actress dictate too much about my life. I’ve always been myself, so there are days I want to dress up and there are days when I don’t. But when I’m showing up for events or premieres, I always make sure I look my best. I love dressing up nice for such things.

How then does your style affect your personality and lifestyle?

Like I said earlier, I don’t think it does. For me comfort always comes first. If I’m not comfortable with what I’m wearing, I’m going to be miserable!

What’s your most memorable fashion moment?

Probably the first time I attend the Kalasha Awards as a nominee for Best Lead Actress in a Feature Film in 2017. I wore a long golden gown and had my hair up in a ponytail and everyone kept telling me I looked like Imani Izzi from the movie Coming To America.

What fashion item can’t you leave the house without?

Sunglasses. I am addicted!

What five items does every woman need in her wardrobe?

A little black dress, a comfy pair of pumps, a white T-shirt, a white shirt and a comfortable pair of jeans.

What do you splurge on the most?

I’m addicted to thrift shopping. I feel it’s the best way to mix and match outfits and come up with a unique look.

What’s your go-to accessory?

Hoop earrings.

Who is your style icon?

Vanessa Mdee. Her style is so unique and she can pull off anything. The sexy long gowns, the short shorts, even just sweat pants and crop tops.

What’s the biggest mistake women make while shopping?

Buying something just because it looks nice and not because they need it.

Who is your favorite Kenyan designer?

Neomi Ng’ang’a. She’s daring with her designs. She’s willing to try anything.

What is your best fashion buy this year?

I can’t decide. I’ve added quite a few pieces to my wardrobe and I’m happy with most of them